Explained: Why Barcelona will 'push' Raphinha to leave this summer - despite forward scoring crucial Las Palmas winner

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeExplained: Why Barcelona will 'push' Raphinha to leave this summer - despite forward scoring crucial Las Palmas winnerBarcelonaRaphinhaTransfersLaLigaBarcelona want to cash in on Raphinha in the summer despite the winger scoring the winner against Las Palmas recently.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBarcelona could sell Raphinha in the summerScored the winner against Las PalmasThird-highest Barcelona scorer in La Liga