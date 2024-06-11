Exclusive: Lassina Traore on family, Andre Onana friendship, why he models his game on Didier Drogba and the impact of the war in Ukraine

GOAL sat down with the Burkina Faso and Shakhtar Donetsk striker to talk about his life, football career and the impact of the war in Ukraine.

We chatted with the 23-year-old on a wide range of subjects, from his experiences in Ukraine to his abiding friendships with Andre Onana and Mohamed Kudus, and his Build-a-baller picks for the perfect football player.

To watch the video versions of these follow us on Facebook.

Traore's football journey has taken him from the streets of Bobo-Dioulasso in his homeland Burkina Faso, to Cape Town South Africa, Ajax in the Netherlands and then, in 2021, to Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk where he still plies his trade despite the ongoing war with Russia.