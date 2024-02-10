'We weren't great friends' - ex-Barcelona star Rafa Marquez reveals bust-up with Lionel Messi that Pep Guardiola had to break up

Jack McRae
Rafa Marquez Lionel MessiGetty
Lionel MessiBarcelonaLaLiga

Former Barcelona star Rafael Marquez has revealed that Pep Guardiola once had to intervene to stop an argument between the Mexican and Lionel Messi.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Marquez had argument with Messi
  • Guardiola had to step in to stop fight
  • Details on relationship

Editors' Picks