Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo and the top 15 Euro 2024 Golden Boot contenders - ranked

The Portuguese legend clinched the prize three years ago, but he'll face some stiff goalscoring competition in Germany

The Golden Boot has a storied history at the European Championship, with some of the game's most illustrious players securing the award down the years.

In 1972, legendary German poacher Gerd Muller saw his name etched on the trophy, while Michel Platini strengthened his own playing legacy with a remarkable nine-goal haul in the 1984 edition in France. More recently, record Premier League goal-getter Alan Shearer has won the Golden Boot, while David Villa, Fernando Torres and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo also have the gong in their sizable trophy cabinets.

But sometimes the winner of the top-scorer award can come out of leftfield. In 2004, Milan Baros could not buy a goal heading into the tournament in Portugal. But by the time all was said and done, nobody had bettered his haul. "If somebody told me beforehand I would score five goals in this tournament I wouldn't have believed them," Baros himself admitted.

But where is the Euro 2024 Golden Boot heading this summer? Will an established name prove the bookies right and run away with it, or might we see a surprise package capture the world's attention in Germany? GOAL has taken a look at some of the runners and riders to be top scorer at the tournament.