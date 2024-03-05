Erling Haaland Man City 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'You never know' - Erling Haaland consciously fuels Real Madrid transfer talk as he admits his 'focus' is not on potential contract extension at Man City

Erling HaalandReal MadridManchester CityTransfersLaLigaPremier League

Erling Haaland has fuelled talk of a potential transfer to Real Madrid while admitting an extension at Manchester City is not his main "focus".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Haaland hints he could leave Man City in future
  • Linked with a move to Real Madrid
  • Has a release clause which can be triggered this year

Editors' Picks