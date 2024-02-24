Erik ten Hag slams Man Utd for 'mistake' that let Fulham score late winner as he insists Red Devils 'should have won' despite Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw absence
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United made a crucial mistake in the build-up to Fulham's dramatic late winner at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United lost 2-1 in clash at Old Trafford
- Scored late equaliser and pressed for winner
- Alex Iwobi netted shock late goal for Fulham