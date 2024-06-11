Erik ten Hag is going nowhere! Man Utd told they've 'lost the plot' as fans react to huge INEOS decision

Getty Images/GoalSoham MukherjeeErik ten Hag is going nowhere! Man Utd told they've 'lost the plot' as fans react to huge INEOS decisionErik ten HagManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFan storiesManchester United have been that they've "lost the plot" as Erik ten Hag is reportedly set to continue in the Old Trafford hot seat.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTen Hag to remain at UnitedLikely to be awarded an extension as wellEnd-of-season review went in favour of Dutchman Article continues below