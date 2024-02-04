Erik ten Hag inspired by Sir Matt Busby! Man Utd boss pays tribute to club legend as Dutchman commits to 'always' developing young players during Old Trafford stint

Erik ten Hag inspired by Sir Matt Busby! Man Utd boss pays tribute to club legend as Dutchman commits to 'always' developing young players during Old Trafford stintAditya GokhaleGetty ImagesErik ten HagManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United vs West Ham UnitedManchester United boss Erik ten Hag has paid tribute to club legend Sir Matt Busby ahead of the Munich Air Disaster's 66th anniversary.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTen Hag pays tribute to Sir Matt BusbyRebuilt Man Utd after Munich Air DisasterDutchman will 'always' develop youngster