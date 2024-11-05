Joshua Zirkzee Manchester United 2024-25Getty
Erik ten Hag didn't want Joshua Zirkzee at Man Utd despite £36.5m transfer from Bologna - and was left furious as striker arrived at Old Trafford overweight

Erik ten Hag was reportedly left angry when Joshua Zirkzee arrived at Manchester United overweight, with the Dutchman not a player he wanted to sign.

  • Red Devils needed to find more firepower
  • INEOS team made call to sign Dutchman
  • Registered one goal in 15 appearances
