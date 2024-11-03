Cole-PalmerGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Enzo Maresca tells Cole Palmer how to take 'the next step' in becoming one of the 'best players in the world' as Chelsea prepare for Man Utd showdown

C. PalmerE. MarescaPremier LeagueChelsea

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca had a bit of advice for Cole Palmer to become one of the "best players in the world".

  • Palmer continues to fire on all cylinders
  • Played crucial role in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Newcastle
  • Maresca wants him to keep his composure when man-marked
