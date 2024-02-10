Enzo Fernandez seeking Chelsea exit! £107m signing from Benfica offers himself to Barcelona despite having eight years to run on Blues contract

Enzo Fernandez seeking Chelsea exit! £107m signing from Benfica offers himself to Barcelona despite having eight years to run on Blues contractPeter McVitieGetty ImagesEnzo FernandezBarcelonaTransfersChelseaPremier LeagueLaLigaEnzo Fernandez is reportedly ready to leave Chelsea just 18 months after joining the club as the midfielder has offered himself to Barcelona.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEnzo reportedly ready to leave ChelseaHas offered himself to Spanish championsMidfielder's contract runs until 2032