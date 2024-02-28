'People vomit hatred unchecked' - Eni Aluko blasts social media companies after suffering vile sexist abuse from unemployed ex-Man City player Joey Barton
Former England striker Eni Aluko has spoken out against social media platforms for failing to curb the spread of hatred and online abuse.
- Aluko suffered sexist abuse from Joey Barton
- Has criticised X for not taking action against Barton
- Set to open a libel claim against the former Man City player