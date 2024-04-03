Hannah Hampton, Grace Clinton & nine young England stars who could make their mark on the Lionesses ahead of Euro 2025

Sarina Wiegman has lots of time to give opportunities to future stars before next year's European title defence - so who might get a chance?

A new cycle begins for the Lionesses on Friday as they kick-off their qualifying campaign for the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro. After failing to secure Great Britain’s place at this summer’s Olympic women’s football tournament, the focus has already shifted to next year and the road to defending their European title.

Given that Olympic dream died in December, Sarina Wiegman has been granted over 18 months of run-up to the Lionesses’ next big event and it is always interesting when that is the case, because it means there is more chance of players breaking through and changes being made to the team that has completed the previous cycle.

With Wiegman having also signed a new contract that runs until the end of the 2027 Women’s World Cup, the future will be in the back of her mind even more so as she looks to bring in some young talent that can lead this team forward in the coming years.

So, who could take real steps forward in their England career in this cycle? With some for the immediate future and others to keep an eye on further down the line, GOAL picks out nine names that fans of the Lionesses may start to see more of in the build-up to Euro 2025…