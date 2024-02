Nigerian fans are discontented after their team surrendered their lead and lost the Afcon title.

The Super Eagles had the advantage with a first-half goal from captain William Troost-Ekong during the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday, February 11th.

However, in the second half, head coach Jose Peseiro's team faltered, allowing Ivory Coast to score two goals and claim the title on their home turf.

GOAL provides a selection of unfiltered comments from social media.