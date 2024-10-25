No room for Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham! Only four Real Madrid players feature in El Clasico combined XI with Barcelona in stunning form

The two giants of Spanish football meet at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in one of their most eagerly-anticipated clashes for years

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Real Madrid have the chance to make history when they take on bitter rivals Barcelona in El Clasico on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti's men are just one game shy of La Liga's unbeaten record after a run of 42 games without defeat.

It's beautifully poised, if only for purposes of narrative, that Barca set the current record back in 2018, and it's equally fitting that they will represent Los Blancos' toughest test so far this season. Hansi Flick found a club in ruin after Xavi's tumultuous exit, but has the Blaugrana sitting top of the table through 10 rounds of fixtures.

Over in the Spanish capital, Real have lumbered from win to win without yet finding the right balance usually befitting of the champions of Europe. The arrival of Kylian Mbappe has proven as luxury a headache as Toni Kroos' retirement.

So, on current form (this is our liability absolver, please take note), who deserves to make a combined XI between the two clubs? GOAL makes our picks, and there's of course going to be some which aren't universally respected. Nevertheless, do tell us what you think in the comments at the bottom...