Eintracht Sir Alex Ferguson
Chris Burton

Eintracht Frankfurt's new manager Sir Alex Ferguson?! Why legendary ex-Man Utd boss has posed for photos with Bundesliga club that suspiciously look like a managerial unveiling

Eintracht FrankfurtManchester UnitedBundesligaPremier League

Sir Alex Ferguson has posed for pictures with Eintracht Frankfurt that look suspiciously like a manager unveiling, but all is not what it seems.

  • Iconic Scottish coach retired in 2013
  • Enjoys watching former clubs
  • Always had a soft spot for Eintracht

