Drop Harry Kane and put Bukayo Saka at left-back?! Six drastic changes England could make to turn Euro 2024 form around

Gareth Southgate is running out of time to inject some impetus into the Three Lions' Euro 2024 campaign

So, as it turns out, Conor Gallagher was not the solution to England's problems. Colour us shocked.

After impossibly drab displays against Serbia and Denmark, the public clamour for Gareth Southgate to properly shake up his starting XI for the Three Lions' final Euro 2024 group game was massive.

What did we get? A single change in midfield. A change that made no tangible difference to the pathetic lack of attacking fluency that has dogged England throughout the tournament so far.

Eventually, Southgate did seem to respond, dragging Gallagher off at half-time in favour of Kobbie Mainoo - who did well - before giving Cole Palmer a brief cameo towards the end of the second period. Anthony Gordon received a whole five minutes to strut his stuff too, what more could you ask for?!

Most England fans were not placated by these minor alterations, though. Some supporters in the stadium even exercised their anger by chucking empty cups at Southgate when he came over to applaud the travelling contingent at full-time.

As the plastic was raining down, something may have dawned on the Three Lions boss. While Southgate has tended to keep things fairly safe during tournaments - a method that has borne fruit in the past, lest we forget - when your team has generated the least xG of any qualified team across three games, it might be time to think outside the box.

Below, GOAL has taken a look at some of the out-there solutions to England's woes...