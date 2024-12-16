Dele Alli's next club?! Injury-plagued ex-Tottenham & Everton midfielder spotted watching Como in Serie A action alongside Hollywood stars Keira Knightley & Michael Fassbender - as manager Cesc Fabregas makes admission on January move

Dele Alli may have a new club lined up, with the ex-Tottenham star joining Keira Knightley and Michael Fassbender in the stands at Serie A side Como.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Free agent has been training with Toffees

Opportunity to prove his worth in Italy

Ex-Arsenal & Chelsea star in charge at Como Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱