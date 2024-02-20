Dele Alli ignores Everton's crucial clash with Crystal Palace to attend London Fashion Week alongside girlfriend Cindy Kimberly - as Bukayo Saka and Son Heung-min also make Burberry Show after pausing Arsenal-Tottenham rivalry
Everton midfielder Dele Alli was spotted at London Fashion Week alongside girlfriend Cindy Kimberly, Bukayo Saka and Son Heung-min.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Dele spotted at London Fashion Week alongside girlfriend
- Did not attend Everton's match against Crystal Palace
- Saka, Son and Odegaard attended Burberry event