Beck-lan Rice! Arsenal's midfield lynchpin adds unlikely string to his bow with set-piece prowess - and England can benefit

Declan Rice has emerged as an unexpected set-piece expert and Gareth Southgate can take advantage of that development at Euro 2024

You would be hard pressed to find a flaw in Declan Rice's game, but Arsenal's £100 million ($130m) man has found a way to emphatically answer a question that wasn't necessarily being posed. The 25-year-old was sensational in the narrative-oozing 6-0 demolition of his former club West Ham last time out - but it wasn't just his wonderful long-range strike that caught the eye.

Despite his 6'1'' frame, Rice is not a player known for his contributions from set-pieces, but, back in the familiar surroundings of the London Stadium, Arsenal showed they have found a way to extract even more quality from him.

Rather than involving himself in the pushing and shoving in the penalty area, Rice stood over the ball as the set-piece taker and produced not one, but two assists with expert, in-swinging deliveries - first from a corner, and then from a teasing free-kick. His late goal was merely the cherry on the cake. It seems the Gunners have unlocked yet another side to Rice's ever-developing game, and England could benefit on the international stage.