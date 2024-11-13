David Coote faces fresh scandal! Suspended referee allegedly caught on camera snorting 'cocaine' at Euro 2024 after video emerges of derogatory comments aimed at Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp
A video allegedly showing Premier League referee David Coote snorting a white powder at this summer's Euros has surfaced following his suspension.
- Coote suspended over Klopp & Liverpool comments
- Facing fresh scandal over white powder video
- Video filmed during Euro 2024 in Germany