Disaster for Daryl Dike as West Brom's USMNT striker left in tears - with teammates also visibly shaken - as he suffers more injury heartbreak just weeks after return from nine-month setback
USMNT striker Daryl Dike was left in tears on Saturday as he was carted off the pitch with yet another brutal injury.
- Daryl Dike subbed off with injury for West Brom
- USMNT striker left pitch on cart in tears
- Ipswich players & fans applaud and console him off pitch