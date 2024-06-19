Albania celebrating Euro 2024 Croatia Luka ModricGetty/GOAL
Patrick Rowe

Game over for Luka Modric? Albania stage incredible stoppage-time comeback to seriously dent Croatia's Euro 2024 knockout hopes

European ChampionshipCroatiaCroatia vs AlbaniaAlbaniaLuka ModricZlatko Dalic

Albania scored a dramatic late equaliser to claim a 2-2 draw against Croatia and keep their slim Euro 2024 dreams alive.

  • Albania scored early yet again
  • Croatia fought back in second half to lead
  • Huge drama in final moments sees Gjasula equalise
