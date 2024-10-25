Cristiano Ronaldo won’t finish ‘any time soon’ in bid to post unbreakable record – with talk of following fellow Man Utd legend David Beckham into club investment at Wrexham or elsewhere having to wait
Cristiano Ronaldo will not finish “any time soon”, as he chases down an unbreakable record, with talk of moving into ownership having to wait for now.
- All-time great still going strong at 39
- Intends to reach 1,000 career goals
- Options to consider once retired