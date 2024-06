Cristiano Ronaldo vows to ‘come back even stronger’ after 50-goal season – with trophyless 2023-24 campaign ending in tears for Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCPortugal

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a 50-goal season in 2023-24, but he ended it empty-handed at Al-Nassr and has vowed to “come back even stronger”.