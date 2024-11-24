Al-Nassr v Al Ain - AFC Champions League Elite West RegionGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Cristiano Ronaldo SUED over alleged unpaid £40k bill by cosmetic doctor who specialises in treatments including botox and eyebrow fitting

C. RonaldoManchester UnitedAl Nassr FC

A UK-based cosmetic doctor has sued Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo over alleged £40k unpaid bills.

  • UK-based doctor sues Ronaldo over unpaid bills
  • Received treatment from the cosmetic doctor
  • Doctor specialises in botox, fillers and eyebrow lifting
