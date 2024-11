Cristiano Ronaldo sent out a defiant message to his Al-Nassr colleagues after a disappointing draw against Al-Hilal on Friday.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ronaldo failed to score in fourth straight game

Al-Nassr held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Hilal

Star attacker sent out a message Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below