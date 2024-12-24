Manchester United UEFA Champions League Final - Media DayGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'Who do you think you are?!' - Cristiano Ronaldo reduced to tears at Man Utd after being 'ripped into' by Sir Alex Ferguson as Rio Ferdinand recalls shocking dressing room incident

C. RonaldoManchester UnitedPremier LeagueAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to tears at Manchester United after being "ripped into" by Sir Alex Ferguson in a shocking dressing room incident.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ferguson brought Ronaldo to United in 2003
  • Portuguese was known for his showboating
  • Manager put him in his place
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱