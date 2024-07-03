Cristiano Ronaldo told he could still be Portugal's 'hero' at Euro 2024 as former team-mate insists it's a good thing the 'whole world is suspicious' of CR7 after dismal Slovenia display Cristiano RonaldoPortugalEuropean Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo's former team-mate Pedro Mendes has issued a warning to the 39-year-old's critics amid his frustrating Euros campaign.