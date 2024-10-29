Cristiano Ronaldo skied a last-minute penalty as Al-Nassr were dumped out of the King's Cup by Al-Taawoun.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Al-Nassr beaten 1-0 by Al-Taawoun

Ronaldo missed from spot in stoppage time

Pressure growing on Pioli after cup setback Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below