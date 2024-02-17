Cristiano Ronaldo GFXGetty Images/Goal/@AlNassrFC X
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo embarrassed by his own son as Junior snubs handshake during title celebrations to leave Al-Nassr star absolutely fuming

Saudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCCristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming by his son as Junior snubbed his request for a handshake during Al-Nassr's title celebrations.

  • Ronaldo Jr fired Al-Nassr to U-13 league title
  • The youth team called up to celebrate withseniors
  • Ronaldo snubbed by son while others shook hands

