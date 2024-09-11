Arsenal Invincibles Manchester CityGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Could Man City match Arsenal's ‘Invincibles’? Pep Guardiola and Co have a 'dream' to remain unbeaten for a full season as champions are backed to go close after finding a way to win without Rodri

Manchester CityPremier LeagueArsenalP. Guardiola

Manchester City have made history under Pep Guardiola, but are they capable of matching Arsenal’s fabled ‘Invicibles’ by going a full season unbeaten?

  • Citizens have enjoyed domestic dominance
  • In the hunt for fifth successive title
  • Yet to drop a point in 2024-25 campaign
