Costa Rica Copa America 2024 squad: Which Los Ticos players are in the roster?

Full list of players Costa Rica will take to the 2024 Copa America in the USA.

Costa Rica will be one of the 16 participants at the Copa America in the USA this year.

Although Costa Rica are not a member of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), the confederation's limitation to ten member associations has led to the regular inclusion of guest nations since 1993. Costa Rica have participated in the Copa América four times, making it to the quarter-finals on one of those occasions.

The 2016 Copa América Centenario was a joint effort between CONCACAF and CONMEBOL, and Costa Rica earned their spot by winning the 2014 Copa Centroamericana. They also secured qualification for the 2024 tournament through the qualifying playoffs.

Article continues below

GOAL takes you through the list of players who could don the jersey and represent Costa Rica in South America's most prestigious football competition.