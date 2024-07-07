Comoros vs Mozambique, Cosafa Cup 2024BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Cosafa Cup: Mozambique finish third after beating Comoros in penalty shoot-out

COSAFA CupComoros vs MozambiqueMozambiqueComorosAngolaNamibiaAngola vs Namibia

The Mambas came from behind to beat the Coelacanths in the shootout and take third place in this year's regional competition. 

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mozambique wo their third Cosafa Cup medal
  • They beat Comoros in the penalty shootout
  • Namibia & Angola will face each other in the final
Article continues below