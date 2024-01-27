Conor Bradley, Ben Doak and 15 Liverpool academy stars who can help take Jurgen Klopp's new-look Reds to the very top

The Reds are blessed with a very talented group of homegrown players that could sustain a new era of success at Anfield

Back in 2020, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that the club's dream was to have "a team full of Scousers". Four years on, the Reds still have plenty of work to do on that front - despite the continued success of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones' rise to prominence over the past year.

However, it might not be long before Klopp can pick a team full of academy products, with 10 having made the squad for the FA Cup clash with Arsenal earlier this month. Furthermore, many of those that made the trip to the Emirates will take to the field for Sunday's visit of Norwich City, with Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley all almost certain to start at Anfield.

Bobby Clark, Owen Beck, James McConnell, Kaide Gordon and Trey Nyoni could also get a run-out in the fourth-round fixture - and even if they don't, it won't be long before they force their way into the first-team picture.

Indeed, as GOAL outlines below, Liverpool are blessed with a plethora of young players that could eventually become homegrown heroes in the mould of Alexander-Arnold and Jones...