Chrispine Erambo Otieno & Affane Djambae, Kenya vs Comoros, June 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Comoros stun 10-man and disjointed Kenya to revive 2024 Cosafa Cup campaign

COSAFA CupKenya vs ComorosKenyaComorosPremier Soccer League

The Harambee Stars slipped up after losing 2-0 to Les Coelacantes in a Group B match at Isaac Wolfson Stadium on Sunday.

  • Kenya played their second Group A match
  • They were beaten 2-0 by Comoros
  • Djambae scored a brace for Comoros
