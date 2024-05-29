'Everyone loved him' - Cole Palmer expresses sadness over Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea exit as he credits Argentine for keeping him 'relaxed' throughout superb debut season at Stamford Bridge
Cole Palmer has revealed that "everyone loved" Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea, who helped to keep him "relaxed" during his debut season.
- Pochettino was axed by Todd Boehly and Co.
- Palmer feels sad about the decision
- Hailed the manager for bringing out his best