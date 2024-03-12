Cole Palmer & Jude Bellingham are Europe's golden boys! Chelsea star joins England team-mate at top of elite 2023-24 chart after match-winning display against Newcastle
Cole Palmer joined Jude Bellingham at the top of a notable 2023-24 chart after a match-winning display for Chelsea against Newcastle.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Palmer equals Bellingham's goal contributions tally
- England duo top elite European chart
- Palmer scored and assisted against Newcastle