'That's the reason' - Cole Palmer explains decision to leave Man City for Chelsea and says transfer has 'paid off' after inspiring Blues to Newcastle win
Chelsea ace Cole Palmer has explained his decision to leave Manchester City last summer after leading the Blues to a 3-2 win over Newcastle on Monday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Palmer scores and assists against Newcastle
- Up to 26 goal contributions already for Chelsea
- Explains decision to leave City in the summer