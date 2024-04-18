Coefficient race hots up! Serie A to have five teams in Champions League next season but Premier League faces battle to overhaul Bundesliga after Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal AND West Ham are all eliminated from Europe in the same week
The Premier League suffered a big blow in the race for a fifth Champions League spot next season - but their loss is Serie A & the Bundesliga's gain.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Serie A to have five teams in 24/25 UCL
- Bundesliga primed to take second extra spot
- Premier League sides falter in Europe