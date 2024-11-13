'Clear error' - Referees chief Howard Webb reveals stance on William Saliba red card in Arsenal's defeat at Bournemouth after getting caught up in controversy - as VAR audio is released
PGMOL chief Howard Webb says the referee made a "clear and obvious error" before sending off Arsenal's William Saliba in their defeat to Bournemouth.
- Saliba sent off in Bournemouth defeat
- Initially shown a yellow by ref Rob Jones
- Audio released from VAR review