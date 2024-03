The next Christian Pulisic or Gio Reyna? U.S. Soccer secures international switch for Borussia Dortmund U19 standout Cole Campbell USAChristian PulisicGiovanni ReynaBorussia Dortmund

The USMNT received a major boost for the future by securing the rights of Cole Campbell, who is a standout at Under 19 level for Borussia Dortmund.