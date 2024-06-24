Christian Pulisic explains wild goal celebration for USMNT in Copa America win – with captain running to the bench after netting history-making 30th effort for his country
Christian Pulisic has explained his wild celebration after netting goal No.30 for the USMNT in their 2-0 win over Bolivia at the 2024 Copa America.
- Milan forward burst out of the blocks
- Clever set-piece routine worked perfectly
- United States up and running on home soil