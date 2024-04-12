Up close and personal with Christian Pulisic! AC Milan offer NBA-style 'courtside' seats at San Siro which offer incredible view of Serie A action

GettyRichard MillsUp close and personal with Christian Pulisic! AC Milan offer NBA-style 'courtside' seats at San Siro which offer incredible view of Serie A actionAC MilanSerie AChristian PulisicAC Milan are now offering a 'unique' pitchside view at the San Siro called the 'Club 1899 Front Row Experience'.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAC Milan unveil Club 1899 Front Row ExperienceAllows special guests to enjoy pitchside viewFor those who 'live with style and seek excitement'