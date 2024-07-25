Cesare Casadei of Chelsea Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Another Chelsea sale?! Fiorentina open talks to sign forgotten man who has played just 71 minutes for Blues

Cesare CasadeiChelseaTransfersPremier LeagueFiorentinaSerie A

Chelsea are reportedly in touch with Fiorentina to strike a transfer deal for Cesare Casadei - who has played just 71 minutes for the Blues.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Casadei left out of Chelsea's pre-season squad
  • Italian is not in the plans of Enzo Maresca
  • Fiorentina are interested in a loan deal
Article continues below