Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich 2023-24Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Why Chelsea stand to profit if Bayern Munich sell prodigious starlet Jamal Musiala - explained

Jamal MusialaChelseaBayern MunichTransfersPremier LeagueBundesligaLiverpoolManchester City

Chelsea reportedly stand on the brink of a substantial financial windfall if Bayern Munich decides to sell Jamal Musiala.

  • Musiala spent his formative years at Chelsea
  • A key asset for Bayern Munich
  • Liverpool & Manchester City interested in him

