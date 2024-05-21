Pochettino chelsea vs BrightonGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Chelsea owners accused of 'destroying' the club as Mauricio Pochettino exit confirmed with Blues warned they've made 'big mistake'

ChelseaMauricio PochettinoPremier League

Chelsea fans have blasted Todd Boehly and Co. after the club announced the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

  • Chelsea fans slam owners for Pochettino's exit
  • Argentine manager leaves after just one season
  • Five managers have now exited since Boehly took over
