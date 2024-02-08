Chelsea’s Lauren James named WSL Player of the Month as incredible goalscoring spree sees Lionesses star beat USWNT defender Emily Fox and Man City striker Bunny Shaw to award

Ameé Ruszkai
Lauren James Chelsea 2023-24Getty
Women's football

Chelsea star Lauren James has been named the Women's Super League's Player of the Month for January after scoring five goals in just two games.

