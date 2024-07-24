Reece James Chelsea 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Chelsea captain Reece James reveals his 'one goal' for the 2024-25 season after being plagued by recurrent hamstring injuries

Reece JamesChelseaPremier League

Chelsea skipper Reece James laid out his plans for the upcoming season after spending the majority of the last campaign on the sidelines.

  • James determined to perform for Chelsea
  • Missed majority of last season due to injury and surgery
  • Chelsea take on Wrexham in first pre-season friendly
