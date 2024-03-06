Cedric Kipre West bromGetty Images/Goal/ Sky Sports Screengrab
Soham Mukherjee

PHOTO: This is why the Championship needs VAR! West Brom defender Cedric Kipre gets away with BLATANT handball save against QPR

West Brom's Cedric Kipre miraculously escaped punishment for a blatant handball on the goal line against QPR in the Championship.

  • QPR fought back to hold West Brom 2-2
  • Kipre used his hand to prevent a goal
  • Escaped unscathed as match officials failed to spot

